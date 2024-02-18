Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 163 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after buying an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $369.48. 2,410,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,904. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.84.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

