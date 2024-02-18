Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.16% of Corporación América Airports worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 831.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 989.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 48.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 115,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,907. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $469.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAAP

About Corporación América Airports

(Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.