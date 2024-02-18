Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after buying an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $180.30. 373,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,318. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average is $167.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
