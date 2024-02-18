Stokes Family Office LLC Has $14.70 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,909,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,015. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $250.34. The stock has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

