Stokes Family Office LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,446 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,485. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.