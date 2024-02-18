Stokes Family Office LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 372.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,771 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,439,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.02. 2,527,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

