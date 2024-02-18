Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFVA. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VFVA stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,001 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

