Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 2,424 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,257. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average of $93.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

