Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,662,000 after purchasing an additional 632,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,051,000 after purchasing an additional 587,392 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,785,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,367,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $48.78. 938,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

