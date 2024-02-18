Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 282,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $22,863,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $111.86. 114,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.83.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
