Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,279 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,564. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

