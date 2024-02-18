Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,336 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 3,172.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

AES Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,774,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,491. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -78.41%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

