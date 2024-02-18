Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 796 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 964,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,510. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.13.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

