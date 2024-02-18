Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for about 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $583.43. The stock had a trading volume of 101,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,068. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $610.35.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

