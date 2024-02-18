Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $514,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,759. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $462.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $442.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

