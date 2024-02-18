Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,113 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.13. 2,127,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

