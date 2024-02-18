Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PSEP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,748 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $566.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

