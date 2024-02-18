Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,126 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.30. 1,073,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,562. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

