Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJAN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7,161.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,591 shares. The stock has a market cap of $686.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

