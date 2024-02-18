Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2024

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJANFree Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJAN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7,161.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,591 shares. The stock has a market cap of $686.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (BATS:PJAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.