Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,484 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 246,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 217,792 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 199,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 34,883 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 232,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 635,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,996,000 after purchasing an additional 371,913 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ICSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. 690,010 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

