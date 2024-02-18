Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Stock Price Down 50%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 1,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,117,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Sun Pacific Price Performance

About Sun Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.