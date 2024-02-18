Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. 3,780,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,531. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.