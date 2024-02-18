Susquehanna Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.15.

NYSE:GPN opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.99. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.29.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

