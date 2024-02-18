Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.83

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.83 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 53.04 ($0.67). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.68), with a volume of 489,777 shares trading hands.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.03 million, a PE ratio of 411.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

