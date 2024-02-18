Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Target by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Stock Up 2.2 %

Target stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.61. 4,319,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,838. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.