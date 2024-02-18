TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 34.7% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,087,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 537,621 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 74,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 2.42. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

