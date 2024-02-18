TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.
TaskUs stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 2.42. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
