TD Securities Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$235.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intact Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$236.40.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of IFC opened at C$228.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$206.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$202.17. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$182.01 and a 52 week high of C$229.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

