TD Securities Boosts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$35.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.00.

Shares of MFC opened at C$33.30 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$33.59. The stock has a market cap of C$60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

