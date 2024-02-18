Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE:TISI opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.85. Team has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Team during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Team by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 672.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Team by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Team by 349.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,226 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

