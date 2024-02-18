Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$65.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK.B. UBS Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

TECK.B stock opened at C$52.22 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$44.70 and a twelve month high of C$66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.31.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

