Telstra Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:TLGPY)

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2727 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Telstra Group stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. Telstra Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

