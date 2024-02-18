Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.58.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Terex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Terex

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Terex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Terex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Terex by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 84,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 266,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Price Performance

TEX opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.01. Terex has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.