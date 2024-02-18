Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $473.18 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $473.18 million and $33.06 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001215 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000929 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 662,336,037 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

