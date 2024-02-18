TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.26

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.26 and traded as high as C$57.00. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$56.55, with a volume of 21,514 shares.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$46.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.67.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of C$173.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement

About TerraVest Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

