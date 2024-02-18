Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Boosted by Tlwm

Tlwm raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.95. 111,346,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,829,520. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.