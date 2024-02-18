The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,754 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659,492 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,204,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,465,000 after acquiring an additional 179,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $588,957,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,194,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,423,000 after acquiring an additional 314,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

