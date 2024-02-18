The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $746,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $870,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,889,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,306,000 after purchasing an additional 106,005 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 218.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 328,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 225,754 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,689. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.7773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

