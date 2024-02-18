The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $135.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.55 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average of $118.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 361.71%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

