The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Hershey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.0 %

HSY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

