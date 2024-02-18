The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PNTG

The Pennant Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $482.72 million, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.03. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $16.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Pennant Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.