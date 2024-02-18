The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after buying an additional 817,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,617,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,002. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $159.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

