The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.60. 8,782,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,593,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average is $89.15. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

