The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.60. 8,782,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,593,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $112.92. The company has a market cap of $204.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

