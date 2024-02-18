Thomson Reuters Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TSE:TRI opened at C$216.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$197.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$183.77. The stock has a market cap of C$97.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$159.25 and a 1-year high of C$217.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$180.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. Insiders have sold 24,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,289 over the last quarter. Insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

