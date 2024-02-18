Tlwm Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Tlwm raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tlwm owned about 0.89% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $41,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.23. 1,442,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,720. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

