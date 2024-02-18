Tlwm Buys 1,199,632 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Tlwm lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1,728.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199,632 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tlwm owned about 4.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,205. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

