Tlwm Purchases 412 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tlwm boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,505,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.33.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

