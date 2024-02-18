Tlwm Sells 67 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tlwm decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

