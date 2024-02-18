Toast (NYSE:TOST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TOST traded up $3.22 on Friday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,248,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

