tomiNet (TOMI) 1-Day Volume Tops $18.22 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $100.72 million and $18.22 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 125,020,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,731,371 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 125,020,700.9857675 with 97,731,371.3003965 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.02005264 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $17,365,375.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

